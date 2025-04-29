Left Menu

Russian Troops Seize Ukrainian Village

The Russian defense ministry announced the capture of Doroshivka village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. This claim has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Updated: 29-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, the Russian defense ministry declared that its forces have successfully taken control of the village of Doroshivka, located in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

Despite this assertion, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the situation on the ground.

The capture represents ongoing tensions and territorial movements in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

