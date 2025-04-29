Sectarian Unrest Erupts in Damascus Suburb: A Closer Look at the Druze Conflict

Early Tuesday, violent clashes broke out in the suburb of Jaramana, located in southern Damascus, involving local gunmen from the Druze minority and pro-government forces. The skirmishes resulted in at least four fatalities, according to reports from a war monitor and an activist group.

The unrest escalated following the circulation of an audio clip on social media, in which a man allegedly attacked the religious figure of Islam's Prophet Muhammad. The recording was attributed to a Druze cleric, Marwan Kiwan, who has since publicly denied any involvement in the matter.

The situation remains tense as the Syrian Interior Ministry continues to investigate the authenticity of the audio clip, urging people to maintain order. Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Suwayda 24 media collective report increased casualties amidst ongoing sectarian tensions.

