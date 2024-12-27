Bihar Protests: Rising Tensions over BPSC Exam Irregularities

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam protests have gained momentum as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav takes aim at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing his government of corruption and inadequate handling of the situation. Yadav laments the current state administration, implying it lacks effective leadership and is driving young aspirants into discontent.

Amid the growing unrest, MS Khan, a special executive magistrate, reassured that efforts would be made to maintain order during the protests. He warned that any violent acts would be met with strict legal responses, and prohibited areas around BPSC headquarters would be vigilantly monitored to prevent breaches.

Examination Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh refuted allegations of exam irregularities, dismissing them as unfounded rumors. He affirmed the rescheduling of prelims for affected candidates and pledged adherence to deadlines for subsequent examinations, despite persistent demands from protestors for further transparency and accountability.

