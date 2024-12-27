DGCA Suspends Akasa Air Officials Over Training Violations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken decisive action against Akasa Air following significant training lapses. Both the head of operations and the head of training have been suspended for six months each, highlighting concerns over unqualified simulator usage that breaches Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

The regulatory body conducted an audit on October 7, 2024, which uncovered that SNV Aviation Private Limited, operating as Akasa Air, was conducting Required Navigation Performance (RNP) training on simulators that were not certified for such procedures. This led to the issuance of a Show Cause Notice to Akasa's director of operations.

Despite a response from Akasa Air attempting to address the violations, the DGCA found the reply unsatisfactory. Consequently, they identified repeated lapses in training procedures and a failure to meet legal safety standards. Akasa Air has been advised to appoint a new director of operations, with the airline stressing their commitment to safety and compliance with DGCA guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)