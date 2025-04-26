Jammu and Kashmir's Outreach for Safety and Security Across India

Cabinet ministers from Jammu and Kashmir have begun reaching out to state governments across India, following directions from the region's Chief Minister. Their mission aims to secure the safety of J&K residents working in various states. On Saturday, Agriculture Minister Javed Dar was in Shimla to meet with Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

During a briefing outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, Minister Dar emphasized the focus on cooperative strategies for safeguarding the rights and safety of J&K-origin individuals, including workers, students, and businesspeople in Himachal Pradesh. Dar highlighted discussions about the security climate in J&K post-terror attack and conveyed local sentiments of concern and anger.

Expressing outrage over the recent attack, Dar stressed preventing future incidents and ensuring harsh punishment for perpetrators. He highlighted the emotional impact on locals, notably within tourism, due to the incident. Clarifying the Union Territory's position, Dar mentioned ongoing central government engagements to monitor security arrangements effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)