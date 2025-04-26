Jammu and Kashmir's Outreach for Safety and Security Across India
In response to recent tensions, J&K ministers are engaging with state counterparts nationwide to ensure the safety of J&K-origin residents. Agriculture Minister Javed Dar met Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister to discuss the protection of workers and students, while urging harsh penalties for recent attackers.
- Country:
- India
Cabinet ministers from Jammu and Kashmir have begun reaching out to state governments across India, following directions from the region's Chief Minister. Their mission aims to secure the safety of J&K residents working in various states. On Saturday, Agriculture Minister Javed Dar was in Shimla to meet with Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
During a briefing outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, Minister Dar emphasized the focus on cooperative strategies for safeguarding the rights and safety of J&K-origin individuals, including workers, students, and businesspeople in Himachal Pradesh. Dar highlighted discussions about the security climate in J&K post-terror attack and conveyed local sentiments of concern and anger.
Expressing outrage over the recent attack, Dar stressed preventing future incidents and ensuring harsh punishment for perpetrators. He highlighted the emotional impact on locals, notably within tourism, due to the incident. Clarifying the Union Territory's position, Dar mentioned ongoing central government engagements to monitor security arrangements effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jamaica's Efforts to Protect Migrant Workers Discussed at UN Committee Review
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks
Rainfall and Tourists Sweep Through Himachal Pradesh
Rajendra Rana Demands White Paper on Himachal Pradesh's Fiscal Health