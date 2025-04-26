Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Outreach for Safety and Security Across India

In response to recent tensions, J&K ministers are engaging with state counterparts nationwide to ensure the safety of J&K-origin residents. Agriculture Minister Javed Dar met Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister to discuss the protection of workers and students, while urging harsh penalties for recent attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:59 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Outreach for Safety and Security Across India
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Minister Javed Dar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cabinet ministers from Jammu and Kashmir have begun reaching out to state governments across India, following directions from the region's Chief Minister. Their mission aims to secure the safety of J&K residents working in various states. On Saturday, Agriculture Minister Javed Dar was in Shimla to meet with Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

During a briefing outside the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, Minister Dar emphasized the focus on cooperative strategies for safeguarding the rights and safety of J&K-origin individuals, including workers, students, and businesspeople in Himachal Pradesh. Dar highlighted discussions about the security climate in J&K post-terror attack and conveyed local sentiments of concern and anger.

Expressing outrage over the recent attack, Dar stressed preventing future incidents and ensuring harsh punishment for perpetrators. He highlighted the emotional impact on locals, notably within tourism, due to the incident. Clarifying the Union Territory's position, Dar mentioned ongoing central government engagements to monitor security arrangements effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025