ISRO's Semicryogenic Engine Makes Strides With Successful Hot Test

ISRO's Propulsion Complex conducted a successful short-duration hot test of the semicryogenic engine in Tamil Nadu, marking the second milestone in its engine test program. The test, which validated the engine start-up sequence, operated at 60% of its power, contributing crucial data for final design evaluations.

In a significant development for ISRO's engine test program, a short-duration hot test of the semicryogenic engine was successfully conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Tamil Nadu. This notable event occurred on April 24 and marked the second milestone after the initial successful test on March 28, 2025.

According to a statement from ISRO, the recent test subjected the Engine Power Head Test Article to intense evaluation, excluding the thrust chamber. During the 3.5-second duration, the engine was ignited and smoothly operated up to 60% of its rated power. This accomplishment demonstrated the engine's stable and controlled performance while validating the start-up sequence.

The space agency emphasized that these tests are crucial for assessing the design integrity and performance of critical subsystems. Continuous effort is being made to fully qualify the semicryogenic engine system for integration into ISRO's launch vehicles, with further qualification tests planned for comprehensive validation.

