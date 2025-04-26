Rahul Gandhi's Call for a New Era in Democratic Politics

In a significant address at the Bharat Summit 2025 in Telangana, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outlined a transformed landscape of democratic politics, suggesting the old rules no longer apply. Gandhi stated that traditional political tools fall short against the modern concentrations of capital and media.

Reflecting on his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Gandhi shared insights on creating a counter narrative of love and empathy against divisive politics marked by fear and hatred. He stressed the importance of listening to the people's voices and reimagining priorities like healthcare amidst challenges.

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and RJD MP Manoj Jha also underscored the need for progressive politics, with Reddy highlighting various welfare initiatives. The two-day Bharat Summit aimed to foster dialogue on global justice and equity, setting the stage for a new era of cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)