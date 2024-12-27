Delhi Court Mandates Child Welfare Amid Rape Case Bail

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of rape and impregnating a minor, shedding light on the pressing issue of child welfare. The Saket District Court emphasized the importance of ensuring the welfare and maintenance of the child, born as a consequence of the alleged crime.

Special Judge Anu Aggarwal directed the accused to provide financial support, mandating a monthly payment of Rs 10,000 and establishing a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh for the child's benefit. The court observed the absence of focus on the child's welfare during earlier hearings, where discussions revolved around the accused and the minor's willingness to marry.

The court declared the child as a secondary victim in the case, noting his current situation in a shelter home. It highlighted that despite having both parents, the child is deprived of parental care due to the nature of the case. The court has urged that the child's medical needs be attended to by AIIMS, ensuring comprehensive examination and treatment.

