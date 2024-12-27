Left Menu

Delhi Court Mandates Child Welfare Amid Rape Case Bail

A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of raping a minor, emphasizing child welfare. The court mandated monthly payments and a fixed deposit for the child's care, highlighting the child's status as a victim of circumstances needing protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:22 IST
Delhi Court Mandates Child Welfare Amid Rape Case Bail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of rape and impregnating a minor, shedding light on the pressing issue of child welfare. The Saket District Court emphasized the importance of ensuring the welfare and maintenance of the child, born as a consequence of the alleged crime.

Special Judge Anu Aggarwal directed the accused to provide financial support, mandating a monthly payment of Rs 10,000 and establishing a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh for the child's benefit. The court observed the absence of focus on the child's welfare during earlier hearings, where discussions revolved around the accused and the minor's willingness to marry.

The court declared the child as a secondary victim in the case, noting his current situation in a shelter home. It highlighted that despite having both parents, the child is deprived of parental care due to the nature of the case. The court has urged that the child's medical needs be attended to by AIIMS, ensuring comprehensive examination and treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024