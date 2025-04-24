Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Economic Policies
Asian shares saw mixed trading as concerns resurfaced after President Trump eased his criticism of the Federal Reserve. Market volatility continues amidst fears tied to Trump's economic policies. On Wall Street, indexes rallied following Trump's statements suggesting potential reductions in tariffs and continued Federal Reserve independence.
Mixed movements in Asian shares emerged on Thursday, reigniting worries after President Donald Trump softened his stance towards the Federal Reserve.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.9%, adding momentum, while South Korea's Kospi dropped slightly. Meanwhile, US indexes surged as Trump indicated a possible tariff reduction.
Uncertainties hover with predictions of continued market swings, largely influenced by Trump's unpredictable economic maneuvers.
