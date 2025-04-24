Left Menu

Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Economic Policies

Asian shares saw mixed trading as concerns resurfaced after President Trump eased his criticism of the Federal Reserve. Market volatility continues amidst fears tied to Trump's economic policies. On Wall Street, indexes rallied following Trump's statements suggesting potential reductions in tariffs and continued Federal Reserve independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-04-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 08:33 IST
Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Economic Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Mixed movements in Asian shares emerged on Thursday, reigniting worries after President Donald Trump softened his stance towards the Federal Reserve.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.9%, adding momentum, while South Korea's Kospi dropped slightly. Meanwhile, US indexes surged as Trump indicated a possible tariff reduction.

Uncertainties hover with predictions of continued market swings, largely influenced by Trump's unpredictable economic maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025