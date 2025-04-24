Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Economic Policies

Mixed movements in Asian shares emerged on Thursday, reigniting worries after President Donald Trump softened his stance towards the Federal Reserve.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.9%, adding momentum, while South Korea's Kospi dropped slightly. Meanwhile, US indexes surged as Trump indicated a possible tariff reduction.

Uncertainties hover with predictions of continued market swings, largely influenced by Trump's unpredictable economic maneuvers.

