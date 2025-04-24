Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China Erects Sea Structure near Korean Peninsula

South Korea expressed concerns about a Chinese sea structure in a disputed Yellow Sea area, fearing it signals territorial claims. China described it as fish-farming equipment with no territorial implications. Both countries pledged continued dialogue to manage maritime relations. Seoul considers its response options, including countermeasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 08:35 IST
Tensions have escalated between South Korea and China after Seoul expressed 'deep concern' over a structure erected by China in a disputed maritime area off the Korean Peninsula's western coast. The issue was raised during a maritime dialogue in Seoul, South Korea's Foreign Ministry reported.

The Chinese authorities clarified that the sea structure is fish-farming equipment, unrelated to territorial rights. Despite these assurances, South Korea remains cautious, considering the structure's location in the Yellow Sea's contested Provisional Maritime Zone, where both nations' economic zones intersect, as potential grounds for territorial claims by China.

Both nations have agreed to maintain open lines of communication to ensure this issue does not impede their bilateral relations. Ongoing dialogue will focus on stable maritime order management. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul mentioned that Seoul is weighing possible responses, and the local Chinese Embassy asserted that the structure complies with international law and existing agreements.

