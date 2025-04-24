Tragedy Strikes Gujarat: Remembering Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

The remains of three Gujarati tourists, victims of a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, have been returned to Ahmedabad and Surat, officials report. Shailesh Kalathiya from Surat, along with Yatish Parmar and his son Smit from Bhavnagar, were among those tragically killed in the attack on Tuesday.

Following the tragic incident, Yatish Parmar and his son's bodies were flown to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, while Kalathiya's body was received in Surat. Local dignitaries, including Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State for Health Harsh Sanghavi, and Union minister CR Paatil, paid their respects with floral tributes at the respective airports.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has reached Bhavnagar to attend the funeral of Yatish and Smit Parmar, while MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi will be present for Kalathiya's last rites in Surat. Kalathiya had moved to Mumbai four years prior due to a job transfer, and his surviving family members were present at Surat airport.

