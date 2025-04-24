New Jersey Faces Largest Wildfire Threat in Two Decades

New Jersey's Pinelands is witnessing a rapidly expanding wildfire that poses a significant threat to the region, with potential to become the largest in nearly two decades. The Jones Road Wildfire, having scorched 13,250 acres, is only half-contained, prompting officials to urge for substantial rainfall to manage the blaze effectively.

The fire prompted a state of emergency declaration by Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way as she stood in for Governor Phil Murphy. Despite the fire's ferocity, there have been no casualties or property losses reported. The ongoing investigation seeks to uncover the fire's cause amidst conditions that have led to a notable increase in such incidents over the past year.

The proximity of the fire to a decommissioned nuclear power plant raised additional concerns as it triggered minor fires nearby. As emergency crews battle the flames, evacuation orders were issued for thousands, highlighting the urgent need for rainfall this weekend to fully extinguish the blaze.

