Mayawati Urges Dignified Memorial for Manmohan Singh Amid Political Row

BSP chief Mayawati criticized politicization of Dr. Manmohan Singh’s memorial arrangements, urging the government to respect his family's wishes. A state funeral is set, but disputes arise over the memorial location, with Congress demanding a site honoring Singh's legacy, calling the government's plan an insult.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 11:56 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a stirring appeal, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati criticized the political tensions surrounding the memorial and last rites arrangements for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. She voiced concerns over the issue, urging the Central government to honor the wishes of Singh's family and the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Amidst the controversy, the Centre confirmed that Singh will receive a state funeral with full military honors at Nigam Bodh Ghat, a public cremation site in Delhi. While land will be allocated for a memorial, it will not be at the location of the funeral, a decision the Congress party has described as an intentional affront.

The exchange has ignited a war of words between Congress and the BJP, with Congress suggesting an alternative site be chosen to honor Singh's accomplishments. In contrast, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress of disrespect toward non-Gandhi family leaders, citing the Modi government's impartial respect for leaders across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

