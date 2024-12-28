Reliance Foundation Empowers 5,000 Students with Prestigious Scholarships

On the 92nd birth anniversary of Reliance's Founder-Chairman Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance Foundation has announced the results of its esteemed undergraduate scholarships for the 2024-25 cohort, according to an official release. In line with its legacy of nurturing excellence and empowering future leaders, the foundation has selected 5,000 talented undergraduate students from across India.

Nearly 100,000 first-year undergraduate students, hailing from diverse backgrounds across all Indian States and Union Territories, applied for the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships. The selection process evaluated candidates on their Class XII marks, an aptitude test, and economic criteria. Chosen scholars will receive a financial grant of Rs. 2 lakh, mentorship, and holistic development opportunities. Remarkably, 70% of these scholars come from households with an annual income below Rs. 2.50 lakh, and 83% scored above 90% in Class XII. Among the selected, 147 students have disabilities, representing 540 districts and studying in 1300 institutes nationwide. These scholarships aim to cover tuition fees, hostel expenses, and other educational costs.

Additionally, the program offers comprehensive support, mentoring, and professional development. Scholars gain access to workshops, seminars, and training programs to enhance their technical and soft skills. In December 2022, Mrs. Nita Ambani announced a commitment to 50,000 scholarships over 10 years, marking it as India's largest private scholarship initiative. Since then, 5,100 students receive scholarships annually.

"We are privileged to recognize and support these exceptional young minds," said a Reliance Foundation spokesperson. "Through these scholarships, we aim to empower students to reach their full potential and contribute significantly to India's growth story." The enthusiastic response saw close to one lakh applications leading to the selection of 5,000 scholars, following a rigorous process. Education is seen as the key to unlocking opportunities, and Reliance Foundation is committed to being part of the transformative journeys of these students. Encouraging leadership and social contributions, former scholars have secured positions in esteemed companies worldwide or pursued impactful research.

Since their inception, the Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarships in 1996 and Reliance Foundation Scholarships in 2020 have reached over 28,000 youths, fostering higher education pursuits, leadership progression, and professional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)