Tensions Rise as Students Demand BPSC Exam Reassessment Amid Protests

Delhi Police detained SFI members protesting outside Bihar Bhawan over a recent lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna. Demonstrators are calling for the cancellation of the BPSC exam due to alleged discrepancies. Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore has given an ultimatum to the government for a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:32 IST
Delhi Police detained SFI members outside Bihar Bhavan protesting against lathi-charge on BPSC aspirants in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police detained members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday for protesting outside Bihar Bhawan. The demonstration was in response to a recent incident involving a lathi charge on Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Patna.

Protestors are vehemently demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, which was conducted by BPSC on December 13. The protests intensified after reports surfaced of police using lathis against aspirants marching to the BPSC office.

The call for a re-examination of the BPSC exam has been echoed by many, with Sub-Divisional Magistrate Patna Sadar, Gaurav Kumar, stating that a board of five representatives would present a memorandum to the BPSC secretary. Meanwhile, Jan Suraj chief Prashant Kishore has issued a strong ultimatum to the Bihar government to resolve the issue within three days, or he would join the protests.

