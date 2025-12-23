Remco Evenepoel Aims for Tour de France Glory

Belgium's cycling star, Remco Evenepoel, is confident that he can pose a formidable challenge at next year's Tour de France. Evenepoel, an Olympic gold medalist and former Vuelta a Espana winner, is set to lead the Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe team, alongside teammate Florian Lipowitz.

Evenepoel's target is to dethrone the dominant force in cycling, Tadej Pogacar, who is chasing a fifth Tour de France title. In a recent interview, Evenepoel expressed his determination to surpass Pogacar, highlighting his motivation and need for a fresh challenge after joining Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe.

Having already demonstrated his potential by beating Pogacar in the individual time trial at the Cycling Road World Championships, Evenepoel believes that with a strong off-season and strategic preparation, he can contend for the prestigious title. The Tour de France will commence in Barcelona on July 4 next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)