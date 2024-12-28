Gazprom Halts Moldova Gas Supply Amidst Rising Tensions

In a significant move, Russian energy titan Gazprom announced the halting of its gas exports to Moldova starting January 1, citing unpaid debts as the primary reason.

The cessation of supply underscores increasing tensions between Russia and Moldova, with Moldovan leaders accusing Russia of using energy supplies as a political tool amidst criticisms.

As winter deepens, both Moldova and the breakaway Transdniestria region brace for challenging energy shortages, having declared states of emergency in anticipation of the shutting down of crucial gas flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)