Left Menu

Gazprom Halts Moldova Gas Supply Amidst Rising Tensions

Gazprom will suspend gas exports to Moldova due to unpaid debts, leading to potential severe power cuts. Moldovan officials criticize the move as a political strategy by Russia. Moldova and Transdniestria, facing potential energy shortages, have declared states of emergency, bracing for impacts post current transit deal's expiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:20 IST
Gazprom Halts Moldova Gas Supply Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Russian energy titan Gazprom announced the halting of its gas exports to Moldova starting January 1, citing unpaid debts as the primary reason.

The cessation of supply underscores increasing tensions between Russia and Moldova, with Moldovan leaders accusing Russia of using energy supplies as a political tool amidst criticisms.

As winter deepens, both Moldova and the breakaway Transdniestria region brace for challenging energy shortages, having declared states of emergency in anticipation of the shutting down of crucial gas flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

Protests Intensify Against Proposed Ropeway Project in Trikuta Hills

 India
2
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
3
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
4
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024