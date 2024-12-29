Banking's Breaking Point: Rising Attrition and Climate Challenges

The Reserve Bank of India's recent report unveils a rising employee attrition rate of around 25% in private sector banks, which poses alarming operational risks. Disruptions in customer services and escalating recruitment costs are among the consequences highlighted.

Strategies such as improved onboarding, career development opportunities, and cultivating a supportive workplace culture are recommended to counter the high turnover. The RBI emphasizes that addressing attrition is a strategic imperative beyond just a human resources task.

Additionally, the report underscores climate change risks impacting financial stability. Strengthening regulatory frameworks with comprehensive risk management and periodic stress testing is urged to address these looming challenges.

