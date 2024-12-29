Union Minister L Murugan Criticizes DMK Over Anna University Assault Case

Union Minister L Murugan criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government's handling of a sexual assault case at Anna University, labeling it "shameful." Murugan condemned the state government's failure to maintain law and order and protect the victim's identity, urging the ruling party to ensure justice.

The controversy arose after the Madras High Court on Saturday formed an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to investigate the sexual assault and the subsequent leak of the First Information Report (FIR). Specifically, the court mandated the inclusion of IPS officers Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal, and Brinda. It ordered Tamil Nadu's government to compensate the victim with Rs 25 lakh and directed Anna University to support her education and welfare.

In parallel developments, the National Commission for Women (NCW) appointed a two-member committee to conduct a fact-finding investigation into the incident involving a 19-year-old student. The NCW has issued notices to state police authorities and plans to visit Chennai for further inquiries. The reported attack occurred on December 23 on the Anna University campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)