ISRO Gears Up for Year-End SpaDeX Mission with Precautionary Advisory for Fishermen

As ISRO prepares for its SpaDeX mission launch on December 30, Tamil Nadu's Fisheries Department advises local fishermen to avoid the sea as a safety precaution. The PSLV-C60 launch aims to demonstrate crucial space-docking technology, pivotal for future missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 22:51 IST
Visual of PSLV-C60. (Photo: @isro). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its year-end mission, the 'Space Docking Experiment' (SpaDeX), scheduled for a December 30 launch. In light of this, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has urged fishermen to refrain from fishing activities tomorrow, issuing a warning particularly for those in the Pazhaverkadu area of Tiruvallur district.

The launch, utilizing the PSLV-C60 rocket, will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have deemed it necessary to keep the specified sea areas clear to prevent any potential incidents during the launch operation. Ajay Anand, Assistant Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, emphasized the importance of this precaution for local fishermen.

Set for a 9:58 pm launch, the SpaDeX mission aims to advance space docking techniques. It will involve the docking of two small spacecraft, with objectives centered on developing technologies for high-precision docking and rendezvous in low-Earth orbit. The mission's success could pave the way for autonomous docking technologies essential for future ISRO missions, such as Chandrayaan-4.

