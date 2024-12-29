ISRO Gears Up for Year-End SpaDeX Mission with Precautionary Advisory for Fishermen

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its year-end mission, the 'Space Docking Experiment' (SpaDeX), scheduled for a December 30 launch. In light of this, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has urged fishermen to refrain from fishing activities tomorrow, issuing a warning particularly for those in the Pazhaverkadu area of Tiruvallur district.

The launch, utilizing the PSLV-C60 rocket, will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have deemed it necessary to keep the specified sea areas clear to prevent any potential incidents during the launch operation. Ajay Anand, Assistant Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, emphasized the importance of this precaution for local fishermen.

Set for a 9:58 pm launch, the SpaDeX mission aims to advance space docking techniques. It will involve the docking of two small spacecraft, with objectives centered on developing technologies for high-precision docking and rendezvous in low-Earth orbit. The mission's success could pave the way for autonomous docking technologies essential for future ISRO missions, such as Chandrayaan-4.

