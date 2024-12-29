Left Menu

Major Liquor Seizure: Excise Crackdown on Smuggling from Goa to Hyderabad

Excise officials, led by CI Subhash Chandra, seized 43 bottles of liquor worth Rs 2 lakh on a train from Goa to Hyderabad. This operation follows earlier seizures in related smuggling cases, amounting to Rs 3 lakhs. The crackdown aims to curb non-duty paid liquor distribution ahead of festive celebrations.

Excise Police seized 43 bottles of liquor valued at Rs2 lakh. Image Credit: ANI
In a high-stakes operation on Sunday, excise officials seized 43 bottles of liquor valued at Rs 2 lakh aboard the Vasco-da-Gama train, as it journeyed from Goa to Hyderabad. The alert team was spearheaded by Circle Inspector Subhash Chandra, targeting areas between Shamshabad and Secunderabad.

The operation, prompted by a crucial tip-off, saw Circle Inspector Chandra and a 20-member team scan the train, uncovering the illicit haul. An excise official informed that this clampdown forms part of a broader drive against non-duty paid liquor. Just a day prior, similar efforts in Hyderabad led to seizures totaling Rs 3 lakh.

Adding to the crackdown's success, excise teams from Vikarabad also confiscated 95 bottles totaling 82.38 liters on the Vasco-da-Gama train bound for Secunderabad. The estimated worth stood at around Rs 2 lakhs. Meanwhile, in Shaikpet, authorities intercepted Faisal Adil distributing Chennai-sourced liquor, valued at Rs 1 lakh, procured online for New Year celebrations. Legal actions have been initiated against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

