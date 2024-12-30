Left Menu

Women in Gaza: Struggles of Survival Amidst Warfare

The women in Gaza face extreme hardships in overcrowded tent camps, where access to basic needs like sanitation and menstrual products is limited. The ongoing conflict has displaced millions, forcing families into squalid conditions without privacy and exposing health risks. Aid supplies remain insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The women of Gaza are enduring immense hardships in the territory's crowded tent camps, where privacy is virtually nonexistent. Due to Israel's ongoing 14-month campaign, over 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians have been forced from their homes, seeking refuge in makeshift camps with dire living conditions.

Women face daily challenges, such as limited access to menstrual products, forcing them to use makeshift solutions for menstrual hygiene. The scarcity of clean water and food exacerbates these struggles, creating an oppressive cycle of exposure and humiliation. Despite aid efforts, the demand for basic supplies surpasses availability, leaving many women vulnerable.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza raises significant health risks, especially for women. Amal Seyam from the Women's Affairs Center warns of potential skin diseases and psychological issues due to unhygienic conditions. As women cope with their reduced lives in tents, they reflect on a past where dignity and personal care were possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

