Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds: Massacres in Sudan's Largest Displacement Camp

A U.N. report exposes the mass killings at Sudan's Zamzam camp, highlighting atrocities by the Rapid Support Forces. Over 1,000 civilians were killed, and patterns of sexual violence were noted. The conflict in Sudan has displaced millions, while recent diplomatic talks attempt to address the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:56 IST
Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds: Massacres in Sudan's Largest Displacement Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A recent U.N. report has brought to light the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan following a violent siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) earlier this year. Over 1,000 civilians were brutally killed at the Zamzam displacement camp, marking one of the deadliest attacks in western Sudan.

The RSF's assault was part of a broader operation targeting the city of el-Fasher in North Darfur province. The report documents a systematic approach to violence, including house-to-house raids, attacks at marketplaces, and assaults on schools and health facilities. Instances of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, were prevalent, amounting to grave human rights violations.

While the RSF blocked access to essential supplies for months before the attack, the ongoing conflict with the Sudanese military has displaced over 14 million people, creating a humanitarian crisis. Diplomatic efforts, involving key regional players, continue in an attempt to bring stability and aid to the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025