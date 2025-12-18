Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds: Massacres in Sudan's Largest Displacement Camp

A recent U.N. report has brought to light the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan following a violent siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) earlier this year. Over 1,000 civilians were brutally killed at the Zamzam displacement camp, marking one of the deadliest attacks in western Sudan.

The RSF's assault was part of a broader operation targeting the city of el-Fasher in North Darfur province. The report documents a systematic approach to violence, including house-to-house raids, attacks at marketplaces, and assaults on schools and health facilities. Instances of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, were prevalent, amounting to grave human rights violations.

While the RSF blocked access to essential supplies for months before the attack, the ongoing conflict with the Sudanese military has displaced over 14 million people, creating a humanitarian crisis. Diplomatic efforts, involving key regional players, continue in an attempt to bring stability and aid to the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)