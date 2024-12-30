Ram Mandir Complex Construction on Track for Mid-2025 Completion

In a recent update, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra confirmed that the construction of the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya is proceeding at an accelerated pace, with an anticipated completion timeframe set for the first half of 2025. The announcement came following a two-day meeting of the committee, with subsequent discussions held at the Circuit House in Ayodhya.

Misra emphasized the importance of January, marking both the one-year anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and the Maha Kumbh celebrations, which are expected to draw large crowds to the area. He acknowledged the speed of construction and highlighted that weekly goals are being established to monitor and evaluate the progress effectively. Misra expressed optimism about meeting the mid-2025 deadline, provided all essential tasks remain on schedule.

Providing further insight, Misra mentioned that most construction work is slated for completion by June 2025, barring the ramparts and shoe racks, which are projected to be finished by September 2025. Additionally, artistic endeavors are making headway, with 60 of the planned 85 murals already underway. New titanium lattices for the Parikrama area are also in preparation. The initial 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, conducted by PM Modi, has set the ceremonial and infrastructural tone for the construction efforts. (ANI)

