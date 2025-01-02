Left Menu

Leaders Ring in 2025 with Messages of Hope and Unity

As 2025 dawns, Indian leaders exchanged New Year greetings and shared messages of hope across social media. President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar connected at Rashtrapati Bhavan, while Prime Minister Modi and Uttarakhand's CM Dhami expressed their optimistic aspirations for the nation and state. Celebrations swept across India with cultural events.

As the calendar turns to 2025, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar marked the occasion by exchanging New Year greetings at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Vice President Dhankhar shared the encounter on X, highlighting the traditional renewal of goodwill between the nation's top offices.

President Murmu reached out to citizens with an uplifting message, urging them to commit to a collective mission towards a brighter, inclusive, and sustainable future. Her New Year greetings, delivered via a post on X, wished joy, harmony, and prosperity for all in 2025, emphasizing a shared vision for progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the chorus of festive cheer, extending heartfelt wishes for success and endless joy in the year ahead. His message on X expressed hope for new opportunities and outstanding health and prosperity for all Indians in the coming year.

In the northern state of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sent his greetings on the eve of the New Year, celebrating 25 years of the state's formation. Declaring 2025 as the 'Devbhoomi Silver Jubilee Year', he wished his state's residents happiness, peace, and prosperity, praising Uttarakhand's development milestones.

Across India, citizens welcomed 2025 with vibrant celebrations. Cities nationwide buzzed with enthusiasm, as people participated in parties, cultural happenings, live music concerts, and theme-based decorations, marking the New Year with fervor and delight.

