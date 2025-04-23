Left Menu

Vietnam's Race to Strengthen Global Trade Ties

Vietnam is accelerating negotiations for new free trade agreements and optimizing its 17 existing ones to bolster its export-driven economy amid potential U.S. tariffs. The Prime Minister has directed the trade ministry to initiate talks with India, Brazil, and other emerging markets globally.

  Country:
  • Vietnam

In a bid to fortify its export-dependent economy ahead of looming U.S. tariffs, Vietnam is intensifying its pursuit of new free trade agreements. Currently engaged with 17 pacts, the nation seeks to maximize their potential while exploring more global partners.

The Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, issued a directive late Tuesday, urging the trade ministry to forge new trade alliances. The focus is on markets in India, Brazil, Pakistan, and regions in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

This strategic push aims to enhance Vietnam's global trade footprint and secure economic stability amid international trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

