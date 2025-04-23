Teen Sprinter Gout Gout: Australia's Track Sensation Hits World Stage

Teen sprinter Gout Gout has made headlines by securing a place on Australia's team for the forthcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September. At only 17, the Queenslander of South Sudanese descent showcased his prowess in Perth by winning a national title with a wind-assisted time of 19.84 seconds in the 200 metres event.

Gout's meteoric rise has drawn parallels with legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, earning him the status of a rising star in Australian athletics as the country prepares for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. "I'm super excited for the opportunity in Tokyo," stated Gout, eagerly anticipating his chance to compete against top international athletes.

The Australian team announcing for the championships includes other promising talents like Cameron Myers and Eleanor Patterson. Myers, 18, clinched the 1,500 meters national title in Perth, while Patterson, a former world high jump champion, seeks another medal in her decorated career. Peter Bol, another notable name, returns to Tokyo in fine form, holding the national record in the 800 meters.

