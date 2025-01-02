Left Menu

Himachal's Orphaned Children Embark on Transformative Educational Tour

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a 13-day educational tour for 22 orphaned children under the Sukh Aashray Yojana. The initiative aims to empower children through exposure trips to Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa, enhancing their learning and self-reliance.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off the inaugural group of 22 orphaned children for a 13-day educational tour under the Sukh Aashray Yojana. Addressing the departure, held in a ceremonious Volvo bus send-off, CM Sukhu expressed hopes for a meaningful and enriching journey for the participants.

In a bid to prioritize the welfare of orphaned children, the state government enacted legislation that adopted 6,000 children, launching the Sukh Aashray Yojana for their benefit. This program seeks to empower these children, ensuring their educational needs are met and helping them become self-reliant. The children are set to visit significant locations in Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa for educational exposure.

The tour group includes 16 girls and six boys, their itinerary commencing with a stay at Himachal Bhawan Chandigarh from January 2 to January 4. The journey continues aboard the Shatabdi Express to Delhi on January 5, where they will explore historical sites through January 8. On January 9, participants will fly to Goa, staying in a three-star hotel and visiting important tourist and historical sites, wrapping up their tour on January 14, 2025.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's dual role as guardian and government, ensuring these children's access to pivotal resources and experiences akin to those enjoyed by family-facilitated trips. Highlighting their future potential, he stated, "These children are the nation's future, and experiences like these prepare them for opportunities ahead."

Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil lauded the government's dedication, noting its familial treatment of the children. He emphasized that previous administrations overlooked their needs. Prominent figures at the event included Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Harish Janartha, and others, underlining the collective support for the initiative. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

