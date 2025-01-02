Market Rally Boosts Investor Wealth by Rs 8.52 Lakh Crore as Sensex Hits New High
Investor wealth saw a significant increase of Rs 8.52 lakh crore over two days, as the Sensex surged nearly 2% on Thursday, marking its largest single-day gain in over a month. The markets opened the New Year with broad-based gains across sectors despite currency concerns.
Investor wealth experienced a remarkable surge, climbing by Rs 8.52 lakh crore in just two days due to a substantial market rally. On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex recorded a rise of nearly 2%, representing its most significant single-day increase in over a month.
The 30-share BSE index jumped 1,436.30 points, or 1.83%, ending the day at 79,943.71, after reaching an intraday high of 80,032.87, up 1.94%. This rally follows a 368.40 point gain on Wednesday.
The boost was led by gains in banking, IT, auto, and metal sectors, backed by broad-based short-covering, as informed by Prashanth Tapse of Mehta Equities Ltd, despite concerns over currency valuation amid rising crude oil prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
