Left Menu

Kharge Attacks Central Government Over Economic Turmoil

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the central government for the economic turmoil affecting common people. He pointed out seven indicators highlighting issues such as increasing gold loans, declining car sales, slow wage growth, high food inflation, and low household savings, blaming the Modi administration for the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:40 IST
Kharge Attacks Central Government Over Economic Turmoil
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing critique of the central government on Thursday, accusing it of creating economic turmoil that has deeply affected ordinary citizens' lives. In a statement on X, Kharge alleged that the Modi government has been ineffective in addressing this financial turbulence.

Highlighting key economic indicators, Kharge pointed out a significant increase in gold loans and non-performing gold loan assets, with household consumption failing to return to pre-COVID-19 levels over the last eight quarters. He emphasized that these figures showcase the severity of the economic disruption faced by ordinary Indians.

Kharge further noted the stagnation in car sales, marking their lowest growth in four years. He criticized the modest 0.8% annual wage growth in major industrial sectors over the past five years and called attention to persistently high food inflation and indirect taxation depleting household savings. He also raised concerns over household financial liabilities reaching 6.4% of GDP, the rupee's record-low valuation prompting foreign fund withdrawals, and the losses incurred by small investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025