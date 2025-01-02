Hampi Utsav 2023: Celebrating Karnataka's Cultural Heritage

The Hampi Utsav, also referred to as Vijaya Utsava, is set to take place over three days this year, commencing on February 28 and concluding on March 2, an official confirmed on Thursday. State Housing Minister and Ballari District in-charge Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that approval was secured from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to organize the event.

Minister Zameer Khan further stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will preside over the festival's inauguration on February 28. A variety of cultural programs will follow on March 1 and 2, culminating with the festival's close on March 2. Deputy Commissioner Divakar has been instructed to begin preparations to ensure a successful festival.

The Hampi Utsav, an annual celebration of Karnataka's cultural tapestry, takes place in the historical town of Hampi. Organized by the Karnataka government, it honors the enduring legacy of the Vijayanagara Empire. Festival attendees will witness a rich display of folk dance and music, set against the picturesque ruins of Hampi.

The festival, cherished for its vibrant reflection of the bygone Vasantotsava, spans two to three days filled with grandeur and festivity. The event also provides a platform for various competitive activities, including rock climbing, rural sports, and art competitions, making it a cultural highlight for both locals and visitors.

Additionally, visitors can explore fairs offering local and regional cuisine and shop for Karnataka's handicrafts and other specialties, enhancing Hampi's appeal during the Utsav. This festive ambiance turns the historic ruins into a vibrant cultural hub. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)