Winter Woes: Heart Risks Rise with Plunging Temperatures

As temperatures drop, Dr. Tarun Sahni from Apollo Hospital in Delhi notes an increase in heart-related incidents. Cold weather causes blood vessels to contract, raising blood pressure and heart strain, heightening risks of heart attacks, heart failure, and strokes. Lung disease patients are advised to exercise caution outdoors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:50 IST
Dr Tarun Sahni, a general physician and internal medicine specialist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark warning to residents as the mercury plummets, Dr. Tarun Sahni, a specialist at Delhi's Apollo Hospital, reported a surge in heart attacks and heart failure cases. With winter's arrival, the cold-induced contraction of blood vessels hikes blood pressure, straining the cardiovascular system.

Dr. Sahni detailed the physiological impact, noting that narrowed blood pathways force the heart to work harder, significantly increasing the risk of heart-related conditions. He highlighted that the stress on the heart and vulnerable brain areas elevates the likelihood of strokes.

He advised lung disease patients to venture outdoors during daylight when pollution is lower, urging precautionary measures to mitigate exposure to cold and pollution. As freezing temperatures grip the capital, vigilance is crucial to prevent health risks, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

