Winter Woes: Heart Risks Rise with Plunging Temperatures

In a stark warning to residents as the mercury plummets, Dr. Tarun Sahni, a specialist at Delhi's Apollo Hospital, reported a surge in heart attacks and heart failure cases. With winter's arrival, the cold-induced contraction of blood vessels hikes blood pressure, straining the cardiovascular system.

Dr. Sahni detailed the physiological impact, noting that narrowed blood pathways force the heart to work harder, significantly increasing the risk of heart-related conditions. He highlighted that the stress on the heart and vulnerable brain areas elevates the likelihood of strokes.

He advised lung disease patients to venture outdoors during daylight when pollution is lower, urging precautionary measures to mitigate exposure to cold and pollution. As freezing temperatures grip the capital, vigilance is crucial to prevent health risks, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)