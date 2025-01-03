Cold Wave Grips Northern India, Blanket of Fog Adds to the Chill
Temperatures have plummeted across Northern India, causing disruptions in daily life. Cities like Jaipur, Agra, and Srinagar are witnessing chilling conditions with fog impairing visibility. Delhi's air quality has worsened to 'very poor'. Night shelters have been set up to aid the homeless amid the biting cold.
Northern India is in the grip of a severe cold wave, as temperatures plunged across several districts on Friday, causing significant disruptions to daily life. In Rajasthan, cities such as Jaipur experienced thick fog and chilly temperatures, with Jaipur recording a temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius.
Everyone's wearing thick winter clothing as the morning fog severely affected visibility in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir experienced cold waves with temperatures dropping below zero, freezing the surface of Dal Lake.
Adding to the woes, Delhi's Air Quality Index has worsened to 'very poor'. Authorities have established shelters to help the homeless cope in these frigid conditions.
