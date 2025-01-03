NCC Prepares Cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' with Revised Training and Expansions
Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh announced the NCC's 2025 focus on training cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' with a 20% syllabus change. This includes expansion in border areas and increased naval presence in coastal regions, notably Lakshadweep. The NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 will feature record girl cadet participation.
The Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, has unveiled plans to equip the NCC cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' as part of the Republic Day Camp 2025. Emphasizing the importance of disciplined training, Lt. Gen. Singh revealed a strategic 20% change in the NCC syllabus aimed at preparing cadets to meet future challenges effectively.
Highlighting the expansion of the NCC, the DG mentioned initiatives to introduce three lakh new cadets, focusing on border areas. In addition, the coastal area initiative aims to strengthen the naval unit, particularly in Lakshadweep, advancing the NCC's regional influence.
This year's camp is set to make history with the largest participation of girl cadets—917 of the 2,361 cadet cohort, drawn from all states and union territories. Speaking at the event, Lt. Gen. Singh encouraged cadets to uphold values of character and teamwork, transcending differences, for nation-building.
