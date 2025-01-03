Left Menu

NCC Prepares Cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' with Revised Training and Expansions

Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh announced the NCC's 2025 focus on training cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' with a 20% syllabus change. This includes expansion in border areas and increased naval presence in coastal regions, notably Lakshadweep. The NCC Republic Day Camp 2025 will feature record girl cadet participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:24 IST
NCC Prepares Cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' with Revised Training and Expansions
Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, has unveiled plans to equip the NCC cadets for 'Viksit Bharat' as part of the Republic Day Camp 2025. Emphasizing the importance of disciplined training, Lt. Gen. Singh revealed a strategic 20% change in the NCC syllabus aimed at preparing cadets to meet future challenges effectively.

Highlighting the expansion of the NCC, the DG mentioned initiatives to introduce three lakh new cadets, focusing on border areas. In addition, the coastal area initiative aims to strengthen the naval unit, particularly in Lakshadweep, advancing the NCC's regional influence.

This year's camp is set to make history with the largest participation of girl cadets—917 of the 2,361 cadet cohort, drawn from all states and union territories. Speaking at the event, Lt. Gen. Singh encouraged cadets to uphold values of character and teamwork, transcending differences, for nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025