From Begging to Directing Traffic: Transgenders Embrace New Roles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's streets witness a transformative journey as 39 transgenders transition from soliciting alms to managing city traffic. Through a pilot program, these individuals, once marginalized, now assist city police as traffic assistants, a role that has brought newfound respect and dignity.

Nisha, working at Patny Centre, expressed gratitude towards Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that the opportunity has changed perceptions. 'My parents, who once rejected me, now accept me,' she said, highlighting the community's changing status.

Amid positive feedback from citizens, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P Viswa Prasad noted their commendable work in the past ten days, despite societal challenges. The program, initiated by CM Reddy in November, exemplifies efforts to integrate transgenders into mainstream society by employing them alongside home guards at traffic points.

