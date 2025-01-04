Thrills and Tradition: Jallikattu Event Kicks Off in Pudukkottai

The first Jallikattu event of 2025 in Tamil Nadu is set to commence this Saturday in the village of Thachankurichi, situated in Pudukkottai district. The Tamil Nadu government has officially authorized the event, marking the start of the Jallikattu season.

Pudukkottai district is a renowned hub for Jallikattu, boasting the highest number of vadivasals, or bull entry points, and hosting the majority of Jallikattu events across the state. From January through May 31st, the district typically hosts over 120 Jallikattu events, more than 30 bullock cart races, and upwards of 50 vadamadu, or tethered bull events.

This year's event at Thachankurichi features more than 600 bulls from districts including Trichy, Dindigul, Manapparai, Pudukkottai, and Sivagangai, enhancing the excitement for spectators. Over 350 participants in the bull-taming contest have undergone rigorous medical examinations and have been provided with identity cards to ensure their readiness. Each round will see over 30 participants vying to tame the dynamic bulls, continuing this age-old tradition.

Jallikattu, an ancient bull-taming sport, is primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festivities. Participants aim to halt a bull by gripping its hump. The tradition traces its origins back to 400-100 BCE, when it was played by the Ayars, an ethnic group in India. The term 'Jallikattu' is derived from the Tamil words 'Jalli' meaning silver or gold coins, and 'Kattu' meaning tied. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)