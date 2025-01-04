Left Menu

Axis Max Life Unveils Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has launched the Axis Max Life Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund. This innovative fund invests in top-performing stocks from the Nifty 500 universe. With an emphasis on sustainability and consistent cash flows, the fund aligns with investor demand for stable and value-driven investments.

Updated: 04-01-2025 11:11 IST
  • India

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., a leading player in India's insurance sector, has introduced its latest offering: the Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund. This pioneering fund targets companies with robust cash flow potential, reflecting the growing investor interest in sustainable, value-driven options.

The fund's unique strategy involves investing in a combination of 50 top-performing stocks from the Nifty 500, identified through a specially developed, factor-based quantitative index. This index prioritizes companies based on Free Cash Flow Yield for non-financial sectors and Dividend Yield for financial sectors, promising consistent growth and stability.

This launch not only strengthens Axis Max Life's position as a market leader in online savings and passive index funds but also marks a significant step towards providing more aligned, future-focused investment vehicles. Available now through Axis Max Life's Online ULIP products, further expansions are underway to offer this to an even wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

