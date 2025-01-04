Axis Max Life Unveils Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., a leading player in India's insurance sector, has introduced its latest offering: the Sustainable Wealth 50 Index Fund. This pioneering fund targets companies with robust cash flow potential, reflecting the growing investor interest in sustainable, value-driven options.

The fund's unique strategy involves investing in a combination of 50 top-performing stocks from the Nifty 500, identified through a specially developed, factor-based quantitative index. This index prioritizes companies based on Free Cash Flow Yield for non-financial sectors and Dividend Yield for financial sectors, promising consistent growth and stability.

This launch not only strengthens Axis Max Life's position as a market leader in online savings and passive index funds but also marks a significant step towards providing more aligned, future-focused investment vehicles. Available now through Axis Max Life's Online ULIP products, further expansions are underway to offer this to an even wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)