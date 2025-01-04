Uttar Pradesh Prepares for Mahakumbh Mela with Enhanced Security

In anticipation of the massive Mahakumbh Mela, set to commence in January, Uttar Pradesh police conducted an extensive mock drill on Saturday. The police units practiced anti-terror operations and reviewed security measures as DGP Prashant Kumar oversaw the preparations in Prayagraj's Mela Nagar.

The upcoming Mahakumbh, set to attract between 40 to 50 crore attendees, has prompted an array of security protocols, including the deployment of underwater drones and installation of 2,700 AI-enabled cameras. According to DGP Kumar, comprehensive surveillance systems are now in place to ensure public safety and coordination with various departments is ongoing.

Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2024, this revered religious event will feature the Shahi Snan on three auspicious dates. State Minister JPS Rathore confirmed that the site is fully prepared for the event, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath naming the ritual 'Amrit Snan'. Cultural showcases during the event will provide attendees with a view of India's vibrant heritage.

