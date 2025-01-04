Uttar Pradesh Gears Up to Dazzle Global Stage at Tourism Fairs

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is all set to project the state as a top global tourism hub by participating in prestigious International Tourism Trade Fairs in Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany, according to an official statement.

A key feature at these events will be Mahakumbh 2025, an event underscored for its spiritual, historical, and cultural value. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has undertaken exhaustive preparations, crafting a grand showcase that promises maximum exposure on the international platform.

Notably, the fairs will feature 40-square-meter pavilions focusing on Mahakumbh and the state's cultural wealth. Enhanced engagement strategies include VVIP lounges for vital business interactions and multilingual promotional materials. Additionally, the initiative aims to attract foreign investment through dialogues with global tourism stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)