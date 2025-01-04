Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up to Dazzle Global Stage at Tourism Fairs

The Yogi government will showcase Uttar Pradesh's tourism at international fairs in Madrid and Berlin, highlighting Mahakumbh 2025. Aimed at boosting global appeal, the initiative underscores Uttar Pradesh's cultural, spiritual, and historical richness, while also inviting tourism and investment engagement from across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up to Dazzle Global Stage at Tourism Fairs
Shobha Yatra in Prayagraj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is all set to project the state as a top global tourism hub by participating in prestigious International Tourism Trade Fairs in Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany, according to an official statement.

A key feature at these events will be Mahakumbh 2025, an event underscored for its spiritual, historical, and cultural value. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has undertaken exhaustive preparations, crafting a grand showcase that promises maximum exposure on the international platform.

Notably, the fairs will feature 40-square-meter pavilions focusing on Mahakumbh and the state's cultural wealth. Enhanced engagement strategies include VVIP lounges for vital business interactions and multilingual promotional materials. Additionally, the initiative aims to attract foreign investment through dialogues with global tourism stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025