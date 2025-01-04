Left Menu

Nation Mourns Scientific Icon: Tribute to Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram

Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, a key figure in India's nuclear program, following his passing. Dr. Chidambaram's work significantly advanced India's nuclear capabilities, earning him numerous accolades and inspiring future generations. His legacy includes profound contributions to science and national strategy.

Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram. (Photo/@DrJitendraSingh). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to the late Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, a monumental contributor to India's nuclear program, whose passing on Saturday has left a deep void in the nation's scientific community. Dr. Chidambaram's pivotal role in bolstering India's scientific and strategic framework has been widely honored, with Modi noting his enduring legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Dr. Chidambaram's distinguished career featured significant positions, including Principal Scientific Adviser to the Indian government and chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. His involvement in crucial nuclear tests underlines his strategic impact, as highlighted by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who expressed his condolences and recognized Dr. Chidambaram's lasting influence on India's scientific landscape.

In addition to the extensive accolades bestowed upon him, Dr. Chidambaram's academic journey from Meerut and Chennai to the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore laid the foundation for a career marked by over 200 research publications. Esteemed awards, such as the Homi Bhabha Lifetime Achievement Award and the General President Medal, underscore his significant contributions to science and technology. His passing is a profound loss for India and the global scientific fraternity.

