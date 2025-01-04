Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: PM Modi's Vision Unveiled at Bharat Grameen Mahotsav 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government's dedication to empowering rural India at the Bharat Grameen Mahotsav 2025. Addressing challenges and showcasing achievements since 2014, he highlighted initiatives like clean water, health services, and economic policies aimed at improving the lives of villagers and preventing migration while maintaining affordable farming inputs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the inauguration of the Bharat Grameen Mahotsav 2025 in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, reiterated his government's unwavering focus on rural development since taking office in 2014. The event, aimed at showcasing India's progress, saw Modi commend the efforts of NABARD and other partners in bringing the Mahotsav to life.

Reflecting on his upbringing in a small town, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the daily struggles faced by rural areas, despite their inherent potential. He assured that providing a dignified life to villagers remains a top priority and detailed his administration's efforts to empower rural populations, curbing migration and facilitating easier access to basic amenities.

Underlining his government's accomplishments, Modi cited the provision of clean drinking water to rural households and improvements in healthcare through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Moreover, he mentioned the use of digital technology in connecting rural areas with quality medical services. The Prime Minister also discussed the continuation of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and the introduction of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, supporting traditional artisans in boosting the rural economy.

Furthermore, Modi highlighted measures to stabilize the price of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) for farmers, emphasizing that the government has increased subsidies to shield farmers from rising global prices. Complementing these efforts, the Bharat Grameen Mahotsav 2025 will continue over six days with the theme "Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047," with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and NABARD chairperson Shaji KV also part of the inaugural ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

