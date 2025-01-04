Left Menu

Fasting Farmer Leader Dallewal: A Call to Action for MSP Guarantee

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a farmer leader from Punjab, is fasting to demand a legal guarantee for MSP. He urges farmer outfits across India to strengthen their agitation, emphasizing that the issue affects the entire nation. Despite his declining health, Dallewal continues to address and motivate farmers from a stretcher.

Updated: 04-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 18:26 IST
Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a 70-year-old farmer leader from Punjab, has urged farmer organizations across India to intensify their agitation for a legal guarantee to Minimum Support Price (MSP). Speaking at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Khanauri, Dallewal emphasized that the fight is not Punjab's alone but of the entire nation.

Despite deteriorating health from a 40-day-long fast, Dallewal addressed a gathering of farmers, calling for unity and action against the challenges they face. His heartfelt message underscored the importance of MSP and highlighted the plight of seven lakh farmers who have committed suicides.

Dallewal's ongoing hunger strike and determination have become symbolic of the farmers' struggle. He remains committed to the cause, refusing medical aid while encouraging farmers to continue the fight for their rights and livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

