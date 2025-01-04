Clash in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces and Naxals Face Off

Security forces are currently locked in an intense encounter with Naxals in the thick Abujhmarh jungle, which stretches across Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur and Dantewada districts. Officials confirmed the ongoing engagement on Saturday, with Bastar Inspector General, P Sundarraj, briefing the media on the situation.

As the operation continues, further information is awaited. This conflict follows Friday's encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, where security forces reported killing three Naxals in a heated exchange of gunfire, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Chandrakar.

In related developments, two Naxals were neutralized in separate incidents within the Nendra-Punnur forests, under the jurisdiction of the Basaguda Police station area. The situation remains tense as authorities monitor the evolving scenario.

