Government Urges Unconditional Talks Amid Farmers' Protest Tensions
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called on farmers to engage in unconditional talks, emphasizing the central government's readiness for dialogue. The Supreme Court allowed Punjab more time to comply with its order for medical aid to a fasting farmer leader, as political tensions over unfulfilled promises simmer.
In the ongoing farmers' protest, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged farmers to engage in talks without preconditions, highlighting the central government's openness to dialogue. Khattar expressed concern over farmers avoiding engagement with the Supreme Court-appointed committee, emphasizing cooperation's necessity for resolution.
The central government's offer for dialogue remains on the table, yet farmers have yet to engage with the Supreme Court's committee. According to Khattar, setting conditions for discussions is not conducive to finding a solution. The farmers need to participate in talks to seek a mutual resolution.
Amidst the protest, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led government for not fulfilling promises made three years ago. In his social media post, Kejriwal accused the ruling party of arrogance, warning of possible repercussions for the protesting farmers.
In parallel, the Supreme Court granted Punjab more time to comply with its directive for medical aid to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on a fast-unto-death. The court will review the status on January 2, following Punjab's request for extra days to fulfill the order.
