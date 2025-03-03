Left Menu

Punjab Farmers and Government Clash: Unfinished Dialogue Sparks Sit-In Call

Talks between Punjab's government and farmer leaders collapsed as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allegedly walked out without provocation. Mann later stated his doors remain open for dialogue but urged against public disruption. Despite dialogue offer, Samyukta Kisan Morcha continues with their protests as tensions rise over unresolved demands.

Updated: 03-03-2025 22:23 IST
  India

In a dramatic turn of events during the negotiations between Punjab's government and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allegedly exited the meeting abruptly. Farmer leaders accused Mann of leaving without any provocation, causing talks to fall apart midway.

Mann assured that his administration remains open for communication and aims to address public concerns without resorting to road blockades, emphasizing the inconvenience caused by such actions. He appealed to the farmers to consider the negative impact of protests on the state's businesses.

Undeterred, farmer leaders announced a planned sit-in starting March 5 in Chandigarh, citing unresolved demands. Among their demands are a legal guarantee for minimum support prices and withdrawal of the Centre's agricultural marketing policy. As tensions rise, the dialogue between the farmers and the government remains unfinished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

