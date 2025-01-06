Prayagraj Gears Up: Massive Preparations Underway for Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The sacred city of Prayagraj is in full swing preparing for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 with intense groundwork. Authorities are laying down new Shahi Paths for Akharas, while vibrant tents are being set up to welcome saints for the revered Shahi Snan.

Construction of the pandals is progressing smoothly, says Anil Rajguru, a tent contractor from Uttarakhand. "We're on track to finish before January 14," he reassured, detailing the ambitious scale of accommodation with 128 rooms equipped with facilities.

Estimated to attract around 40 crore pilgrims, the Mahakumbh demands stringent crowd management. North Central Railway's CPRO, Shashikant Tripathi, shared strategies including uni-directional pathways and a robust train service featuring 13,000 operations over 50 days, ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience.

