Prayagraj Gears Up: Massive Preparations Underway for Mahakumbh Mela 2025
Preparations intensify in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, with new Shahi Paths, colorful tents, and robust crowd management strategies. The event is projected to draw around 40 crore people, presenting significant logistical challenges. Indian Railways plans to operate 13,000 trains to manage the influx of devotees.
- Country:
- India
The sacred city of Prayagraj is in full swing preparing for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 with intense groundwork. Authorities are laying down new Shahi Paths for Akharas, while vibrant tents are being set up to welcome saints for the revered Shahi Snan.
Construction of the pandals is progressing smoothly, says Anil Rajguru, a tent contractor from Uttarakhand. "We're on track to finish before January 14," he reassured, detailing the ambitious scale of accommodation with 128 rooms equipped with facilities.
Estimated to attract around 40 crore pilgrims, the Mahakumbh demands stringent crowd management. North Central Railway's CPRO, Shashikant Tripathi, shared strategies including uni-directional pathways and a robust train service featuring 13,000 operations over 50 days, ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)