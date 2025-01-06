Unlawful Protest Sparks Clash: Patna Authorities Detain Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor
The unauthorized protest led by Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor at the restricted Gandhi Maidan in Patna against the alleged BPSC exam paper leak resulted in an FIR and his subsequent detention. The incident sparked a backlash from supporters, highlighting tensions with local authorities, and accusations of political bias.
Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Monday declared the protest organized by Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor at Gandhi Maidan illegal, resulting in an FIR. The protest opposing the alleged BPSC exam paper leak was held in a restricted area, despite warnings from the administration to relocate to a sanctioned site at Gardanibagh.
The protestors, led by Kishor, refused to move, prompting law enforcement actions. Singh confirmed that Kishor and several supporters were detained pending a court appearance, emphasizing the administration's efforts to manage the protest. This move drew criticism from Kishor's supporters and rival political figures, who claimed the government was shielding the protest.
The situation escalated when tensions flared between police and Kishor's supporters following his arrest, resulting in allegations of heavy-handed tactics by authorities. The Jan Suraaj chief, previously on a hunger strike supporting student demands related to the BPSC leak, became a focal point of political confrontation in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
