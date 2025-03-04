Left Menu

CBI Busts Railway Exam Paper Leak Gang in Uttar Pradesh

The CBI arrested 26 railway officials, including a senior engineer, for leaking exam papers in Uttar Pradesh, seizing Rs 1.17 crore during raids. The exam was intended for loco pilot promotions. The FIR names Sushant Parashar, involved in setting the compromised paper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:54 IST
CBI Busts Railway Exam Paper Leak Gang in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended 26 railway officials, among them a senior divisional electrical engineer, for allegedly leaking departmental examination papers in Uttar Pradesh's Mughal Sarai. Raids led to the discovery of Rs 1.17 crore in cash, linked to the misconduct.

Sushant Parashar, accused of being at the helm of this operation, was arrested alongside other officials. Parashar, a 2014-batch Indian Railway Service engineer, was allegedly involved in the translation and distribution of exam papers that were intended to promote individuals to chief loco pilot posts.

The planned examination was canceled following the raid, where 17 aspirants were found with the leaked papers. The CBI's efforts led to comprehensive searches, recovering handwritten papers that matched the original question set.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025