CBI Busts Railway Exam Paper Leak Gang in Uttar Pradesh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended 26 railway officials, among them a senior divisional electrical engineer, for allegedly leaking departmental examination papers in Uttar Pradesh's Mughal Sarai. Raids led to the discovery of Rs 1.17 crore in cash, linked to the misconduct.

Sushant Parashar, accused of being at the helm of this operation, was arrested alongside other officials. Parashar, a 2014-batch Indian Railway Service engineer, was allegedly involved in the translation and distribution of exam papers that were intended to promote individuals to chief loco pilot posts.

The planned examination was canceled following the raid, where 17 aspirants were found with the leaked papers. The CBI's efforts led to comprehensive searches, recovering handwritten papers that matched the original question set.

(With inputs from agencies.)