High-Profile Investigation: KTR Faces Questioning in Hyderabad Money Laundering Case

KTR, MLA and BRS Working President, was questioned by the Hyderabad Anti-Corruption Bureau concerning alleged financial misconduct linked to a Formula-E race. KTR, voicing his discontent with the legal proceedings, stressed the importance of adhering to the high court’s directives and ensuring his legal rights.

Former Telangana minister and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) appeared at the Hyderabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office on Monday in connection with a money laundering probe.

The inquiry pertains to alleged financial discrepancies linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023. Speaking to ANI, KTR expressed concerns over procedural fairness, highlighting that the ACB was not permitting his legal representatives to accompany him.

"I'm here adhering to the honorable High Court's orders," KTR stated. The Telangana ACB initiated a case against KTR for unauthorized transactions during the previous government. In a parallel development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others implicated in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

