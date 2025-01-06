High-Profile Investigation: KTR Faces Questioning in Hyderabad Money Laundering Case

In a significant development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and MLA KT Rama Rao (KTR) appeared at the Hyderabad Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office on Monday in connection with a money laundering probe.

The inquiry pertains to alleged financial discrepancies linked to the Formula-E race held in Hyderabad in February 2023. Speaking to ANI, KTR expressed concerns over procedural fairness, highlighting that the ACB was not permitting his legal representatives to accompany him.

"I'm here adhering to the honorable High Court's orders," KTR stated. The Telangana ACB initiated a case against KTR for unauthorized transactions during the previous government. In a parallel development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against KTR and others implicated in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)