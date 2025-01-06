Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in Bengaluru Home
A family of four from Allahabad was found dead under mysterious circumstances in their Bengaluru residence. Anup Kumar, a software consultant, his wife, and two young children were the victims. Local police are investigating the case, and more details are anticipated as inquiries progress.
In a heart-wrenching incident, a family of four was discovered lifeless in their rented Bengaluru dwelling. The residence falls within the jurisdiction of the Sadashivanagar Police Station.
Initial reports identify the deceased as Anup Kumar, 38, his wife Rakhi, 35, along with their 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son. The family, originally from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, had relocated to Bengaluru for work.
Anup Kumar was employed as a software consultant with a private company in the city. Their deaths remain shrouded in mystery, prompting police to launch an investigation. Authorities have yet to provide further details as the probe unfolds. (ANI)
